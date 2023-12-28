@HanlonsRazor Hey, nice blog post, although a bit long winded, didn't really have to go into the whole "Winblowz sux OK" stuff, just gets old

I do try to pay for software I use regularly, especially by solo developers and small companies.

I don't really mind if stuff isn't free or FOSS software though. I like stuff that's got a "supported license" even if it gives no special features from the free version.

Some stuff I've donated/paid for and I use regularly:

Total Commander (been using this for 20+ years, and I think I have 5-6 license keys by now)

Nirsoft - a wonderful collection of useful tools.

WinSCP - SCP/SFTP client, a must-have for sysadmins (on "Windoze").

WizTree/Wizfile

Wikipedia

The Internet Archive

I Don't Care About Cookies (extension)

Tampermonkey (extension)

Cookie Autodelete (extension)

++