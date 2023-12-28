What if I paid for all my free software?
-
HanlonsRazor
I've always felt guilty by taking for granted the rare breed of virtuous humans that provide free excellent software without relying on advertising. Let's change that and pay, how much would I “lose” anyway? https://www.cynicusrex.com/file/takemymoney.html
Posting this here because I mention Vivaldi in the essay.
-
@HanlonsRazor Hey, nice blog post, although a bit long winded, didn't really have to go into the whole "Winblowz sux OK" stuff, just gets old
I do try to pay for software I use regularly, especially by solo developers and small companies.
I don't really mind if stuff isn't free or FOSS software though. I like stuff that's got a "supported license" even if it gives no special features from the free version.
Some stuff I've donated/paid for and I use regularly:
Total Commander (been using this for 20+ years, and I think I have 5-6 license keys by now)
Nirsoft - a wonderful collection of useful tools.
WinSCP - SCP/SFTP client, a must-have for sysadmins (on "Windoze").
WizTree/Wizfile
Wikipedia
The Internet Archive
I Don't Care About Cookies (extension)
Tampermonkey (extension)
Cookie Autodelete (extension)
++
-
This inspired me to make a spreadsheet to count all the different apps, services, podcasts, etc. that I follow. I'm nearly at 100. I can't pay for all of them . I'll need to prioritise.
I also share your frustration that some only accept crypto.
And I share your confusion that some don't accept donations at all.
This year I donated to KDE for the first time. And of course, I've been donating my time with moderation and testing to Vivaldi.
-
Pesala Ambassador
I live on charity, so I use free software wherever possible. I pay back the authors by recommending the software, reviewing it, or supporting other users on forums. Helping others greatly improves my understanding of the software’s features.
-
HanlonsRazor
@LonM Yeah the prioritizing is no joke. I would be broke if I didn't and included websites.
-
HanlonsRazor
@Pathduck said in What if I paid for all my free software?:
@HanlonsRazor Hey, nice blog post, although a bit long winded, didn't really have to go into the whole "Winblowz sux OK" stuff, just gets old
As long as Microsoft evades taxes, partakes in anticompetitive behaviour, and downright makes a shitty Malware as a Service operating system, then it hasn't gotten old to bash them.