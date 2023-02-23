I think AI can be a powerful tool for many tasks, but I see the danger of getting unaccustomed to using our own head, making us more dependent on it.

This happens with all technology, reaching the point of depending almost completely on it, seeing people already unable to write legibly by hand, unable to add three supermarket items without using the calculator, seeing on some sidewalks lanes for mobile users with traffic lights on the ground at the edge of these, to avoid accidents, we even create "art", using AI instead of a brush or pencil, we let the AI ​​create scripts for apps, where in the end no one knows how they work anymore..

If we reach a point where we can no longer survive in cities, if one day the technological infrastructure fails, I think it's time to rethink who dominates whom.