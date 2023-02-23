Will Artificial Intelligence End Humanity?
Are you alarmed or excited by recent developments?
@Pesala, instead I'm inspired by creative + lovely gatherings of the LOVE tribe that is developing across the world, like the O.Z.O.R.A. Festival in Hungary each year!
We create our world - either with Love or by fear.
We can decide.
United in Love we are stronger than anything.
@Pesala I think, AI will not save mankind or humanity.
Do we trust AI when its learning process and its decisions is biased? No.
Do we know if AI is willing to un-learn biased data? No.
Do we trust a AI without empathy and morality? No.
Do we trust a technology which is hyped so much to be the new saviour and religion? No.
Would we trust a human with such characteristics i mentioned?
I think it's worth pointing out that none of what we have right now is "General AI". They are statistical models trained on datasets for some very specific use cases. IF current so-called "AI" ever does pose a threat to humanity, it won't be because of the tech itself, but because we humans have abused it.
The "AI" we have right now isn't scary. What's scary to me is more how people, especially tech companies, are pushing ill-proven and unsupervised analysis models and nonsense generation models as the future instead of developing better underlying technology to solve problems. The cynic in me suspects this is because once trained, a big tech company doesn't need to pay an AI any employee benefits.
@LonM I agree, mostly to your second paragraph.
@LonM I suspect that a pretty basic AI could answer 99% of the questions asked on this forum. It could save the volunteers a great deal of time and frustration.
It is human nature to abuse power, so the future owners of the best AI will definitely abuse it; just as Google does already.
Yes, AI are like children, if you tech them bad things, habits, ideas, false facts, and so on, they will use later what they learned.
A machine can learn very fast and generate its own learning process, that can not be supervised as there is no programming algorithm on how AI learning works.
@Pesala I suspect that general purpose language models trained on internet comments are probably not going to be useful for informing people about niche issues.
But if we had a very targeted model trained on select data from forums like this (e.g. only using data from the support forum, prioritising "solved" answers), it could be helpful in the future.
Hello Everyone,
I think that AI is a truly interesting concept as long as it gets used properly and not abused so it can cause harm to multitudes of people. It seems like I remember reading an article a short time ago in a magazine I subscribe to that stated that this year AI has reached a point that humans will be communicating with AI and not even realizing it now. That's rather scary at least to me, I really hope that the developers of the AI technology don't let it get too far out of hand.
@Davy49 I think it has already happened. Most Internet users are not fully aware of how their data is being used and manipulated to send them targetted ads.
The mainstream media is already manipulating the population by promoting false agendas that profit their advertisers or owners.
Watch the Ex Machina and The Masseuse to get a vision of what might happen in the not too distant future.
I think AI can be a powerful tool for many tasks, but I see the danger of getting unaccustomed to using our own head, making us more dependent on it.
This happens with all technology, reaching the point of depending almost completely on it, seeing people already unable to write legibly by hand, unable to add three supermarket items without using the calculator, seeing on some sidewalks lanes for mobile users with traffic lights on the ground at the edge of these, to avoid accidents, we even create "art", using AI instead of a brush or pencil, we let the AI create scripts for apps, where in the end no one knows how they work anymore..
If we reach a point where we can no longer survive in cities, if one day the technological infrastructure fails, I think it's time to rethink who dominates whom.
@Davy49 @Pesala If you have the time, five half hour episodes Galapagos, from BBC Sounds.
I certainly agree with your comments completely, the artificial intelligence has been used in the background without the 'average' type of user not even realizing it.
I'm more afraid of the other problem ...
I'm from the end of the generation before calculators. I can easily see how little math people know these days. Can you do square roots with pen/pencil and paper? Can you do long division? Can you even tell if your change is correct, or might the cashier be shorting you?
Now think about AI in that context. If these "chatbots" can write simple reports and even pass the bar exam (that is, law school) then what actual writing skills will students have in 20 years? I might imagine AI ending humanity that way, by dumbing us down to the point we're all mindless sheep.
Of course, I'll probably be dead (of old age) by then.
@sgunhouse They teach Alternative Math nowadays.
So many other things to worry about before we worry about our complex math equations usurping us.
@n3xx Google loves you and others who are not aware of the dangers posed by the misuse of AI.
@Pesala Yea, well there are some really smart people that work at google and they work on neural networks so they understand them more than the average person.
@cryptonian, there are over 1.500 AI apps currently, daily more. AI is here to stay, it depends now on our own intelligence to make the best of this situation, without AI running over us