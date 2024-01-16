Microsoft's revamped quantum computing platform
Announcing v1.0 of the Azure Quantum Development Kit
They write...
at a product level the re-write has enabled us to make some incredible improvements that exceeded the expectations we set out with, some highlights being:
- A full-featured browser experience
- Vastly simplified installation across platforms
- Up to 100x performance improvement
- Comprehensive code editing productivity features
- A debugger to gain new insights as you develop and fix your quantum programs
- Powerful resource estimation capabilities directly in the editor
- Integration with the Azure Quantum service
As far as I know they still haven’t found a real world application where a quantum computer would be faster than a regular one. Apart from researchers, who might want to write their own algorithms and setup their own hardware, I don’t see how this is useful.
DoctorG Ambassador
@wintercoast Why is this useful for average IT pros?
This is very special for a really restricted group of IT pros.
@DoctorG It's just an FYI. Ignore, if not interested.
@luetage Practical quantum computers don't exist yet but they have managed to improve some classical algorithms using the theory. Plus there are jobs available in various commercial companies, beyond academia. So I assume something of value is being done!