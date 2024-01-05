Pasted images are twice bigger when GNOME is scaled 200%
Hello,
Let's set GNOME scale to 200%, take a screenshot with PrtSc, and paste here:
The image is shown bigger (scaled 200%) than the original.
Now let's set the scale to 100%:
Thanks?
Yeah, so when Gnome scale is 200%, the screenshots are twice bigger
Same with Firefox, by the way, and electron apps.
When pasted to GIMP, though, the image is fine.
yojimbo274064400
If display resolution is 1920 × 1280 then a screenshot would produce an image of 1920 × 1280 regardless of GNOME's scaling, i.e. screenshot at scale of 100% or 200% both produce images equal to the display resolution.
-
The display resolution is 3840x2160, with 200% GNOME interface scale. Uploaded image is scaled by some reason. I don't quite understand at what step the image becomes twice bigger.
I noticed in youtube stats for nerds the viewport is in lower resolution with scaling (1920x1080*2.00 when running on 4K fullscreen). Might be this happens to canvas as well, or whatever is processing the pasted image.