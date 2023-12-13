@Ayespy:

The free alternatives (and powerful in their own right) that I use rather than the big, expensive applications are:

Free Office (by Softmaker) - smaller package, less resource-hungry, and more MS Office-compatible than OpenOffice or LibreOffice.

Paint.NET - VERY capable free image processing software. Does essentially everything.

I have GIMP installed, and it's very powerful, but I'm not terribly fond of it. The learning curve is quite long, I feel. Paint.NET is much more intuitive in my view.

PDF-Xchange

XnView

VLC

Media Player Classic

Any Video Converter Free (converts any cell phone, tablet or camera video to any format that your end user can actually play) - I use free version 3.5.2. There is an actual reason why I decided not to use later versions, but I can't remember what it was.

Paint.NET is a good alternative, but not more powerfull than some editos online, like SumoPaint, Pixlr and others.

I know XnView, is a good visor, but IrfanView is better.

I´m using a lot of utilities online too.

For videoconverting and editing for example

Animoto

VideoToolbox

YouTube Creator page

and others

For PDF

PDF Tools

PDFtoWord

SmalPDF

Offimatic

MS Office online https://www.office.com/

For creating music a very powerfull studio online AudioSauna

And a lot of more utílities listed in my page (in spanish, simple design, y used it for save my bookmarks initially, sorry for this)