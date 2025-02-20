I am not sure how long this will be free for all users on 𝕏, but it looks like a useful tool for research.

Grok 2 on 𝕏.

I did some quick research on the current hot topic of building solar farms on British farmland.

Grok 2 tells me:

“Approximately 505,000 acres would be needed to accommodate a billion solar panels.”

”There are about 45 million acres of farmland in the UK.”

What are the economics of solar on farmland in the UK?

The economics of solar energy on farmland in the UK are multifaceted, involving both opportunities and challenges. Here's a detailed breakdown based on current information:

Financial Incentives for Farmers:

Farmers can earn significant income by leasing their land for solar farms. Reports suggest that they can receive between £850 and £1,200 per acre per year for leasing land to solar developers, providing a more stable income than traditional farming in some cases. This leasing can last up to 25 years, offering long-term financial security.

Investment and Returns:

The initial investment for solar farms is considerable, with costs for equipment having decreased by about 80% in the last decade, but land prices remain high. The average cost for setting up a solar farm, including panels and inverters for 1 Megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity, might be around £375,000, not including land acquisition. However, the return on investment (ROI) for solar farms in the UK is estimated to be between 10% to 20%, with most installations paying off within five to ten years.

Land Use and Planning:

The use of farmland for solar installations has sparked debate over food security versus energy production. Solar farms are typically built on lower-grade agricultural land or land where dual-use can be implemented, like grazing sheep under solar panels. This approach, known as agrivoltaics, allows for both energy generation and some level of food production. However, there's a push to protect the "best and most versatile" (BMV) agricultural land from being converted to solar use due to concerns about food production capacity. Planning permissions are crucial, with a preference for using brownfield or less productive land.

Economic Impact on Local Communities:

Solar farms can create jobs during construction and potentially offer community benefits through power purchase agreements or community solar projects where local residents can benefit from lower energy bills. However, they also face local opposition due to aesthetic concerns and perceived threats to agricultural land use.

Policy and Subsidy Changes:

The UK government has historically supported solar through feed-in tariffs, which have been phased out, shifting the economic model towards more commercial viability without subsidies. This change means that solar projects now largely depend on the economics of selling electricity at market rates or through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). However, there's been a move towards restricting solar on prime farmland due to food security concerns post-Ukraine conflict, which could affect future economic incentives for solar on agricultural land.

Environmental and Long-term Considerations:

Solar panels on farmland can contribute to biodiversity by allowing space for wildflowers or grazing, potentially reducing the environmental impact compared to traditional farming practices. However, the lifecycle and degradation of solar panels in an agrivoltaic setting might be shorter, affecting long-term economic viability due to maintenance or replacement costs.

In summary, while solar farms on UK farmland present a lucrative opportunity for landowners with significant upfront investment, the ongoing economics depend on land use policies, market electricity prices, and the integration with agricultural practices. The balance between renewable energy goals and food production remains a key discussion point in planning and policy-making.