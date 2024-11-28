Product Reviews
iqaluit Supporters
2024 is coming to an end and many dedicated IT, Technology, Online software- hardware privacy focused websites are preparing to publish their 2024 product reviews for the upcoming year 2025.
I am suggesting and start this thread to be the space where users share links to their favorite products and their reviews:
either hardware or software cell phones, computers, browsers, cloud storage services, search engines, encrypted email providers, password managers, note taking tools, VPN services, secure instant messaging apps and the like...
Users may want to post their own reviews which are always welcome as well as heated debates provided that it remains within the forum etiquette and rules.
iqaluit Supporters
I like free and open source and FOSSIFY suit is one of my favorites among Android apps in the play store. It is private and open source.
It has the following apps in the suit:
fossify calendar
fossify keyboard
fossify file manager
fossify notes
fossify gallery
fossify voice recorder
fossify music player
fossify clock
fossify camera
fossify launcher
I used all of them and currently using 5 of the above. My favorite is calendar. I have looked for a calendar app for a long time but fossify calendar is the best coded one and works and syncs flawlessly with caldav. Contrary to many android apps in the market, fossify calendar has a all year simple event list option which makes it indispensable for me
My preferred feature in Vivaldi is the calendar which I use on a daily basis and fossify calendar is even more important for me as it is installed on my phone and I mark even the simplest reminder in it, covering my calendar needs with Vivaldi being the go to application on the web.
I like GMX organizer and apart from Vivaldi's local calendar option it syncs perfectly my gmx calendars. I just love it! Vivaldi, my gmx organizer and fossify calendar (android) Honestly if Vivaldi calendar was available in Android, I wouldn't look for any other application.
I would recommend wholeheartedly fossify suit to any privacy conscious android user.