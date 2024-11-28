I like free and open source and FOSSIFY suit is one of my favorites among Android apps in the play store. It is private and open source.

It has the following apps in the suit:

fossify calendar

fossify keyboard

fossify file manager

fossify notes

fossify gallery

fossify voice recorder

fossify music player

fossify clock

fossify camera

fossify launcher

I used all of them and currently using 5 of the above. My favorite is calendar. I have looked for a calendar app for a long time but fossify calendar is the best coded one and works and syncs flawlessly with caldav. Contrary to many android apps in the market, fossify calendar has a all year simple event list option which makes it indispensable for me

My preferred feature in Vivaldi is the calendar which I use on a daily basis and fossify calendar is even more important for me as it is installed on my phone and I mark even the simplest reminder in it, covering my calendar needs with Vivaldi being the go to application on the web.

I like GMX organizer and apart from Vivaldi's local calendar option it syncs perfectly my gmx calendars. I just love it! Vivaldi, my gmx organizer and fossify calendar (android) Honestly if Vivaldi calendar was available in Android, I wouldn't look for any other application.

I would recommend wholeheartedly fossify suit to any privacy conscious android user.