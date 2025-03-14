European alternatives for digital products
European alternatives for digital products
We help you find European alternatives for digital service and products, like email providers, search engines, cloud services and web browsers.
https://european-alternatives.eu/
European alternatives for popular services
https://european-alternatives.eu/alternatives-to
Boycott USA: List of products to boycott, and alternative products
https://github.com/happysegfault/boycottusa
«Europa først»: De beste alternativene til amerikanske tjenester
Ut med X, Chrome, Apple Music og Netflix, og inn med.
https://www.tek.no/nyheter/guide/i/25wQ5r/beste-alternativer-til-amerikanske-tjenester
