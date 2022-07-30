N

@teots Please refer to the previous comments on your last post for my opinion on the matter. Except this one is much worse because the GPU is the bare die without an IHS (integrated heat spreader) to help spread the heat out, so you could do some serious damage.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/667848

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/667923

But also see this graphic to maybe help understand why this is a bad idea (think of the lines as flowing water; there is more resistance on the left):

tim-air.jpg

While metal to metal is good for heat transfer, there isn't actually all that much full contact because the surfaces aren't perfectly smooth. So you have areas of great heat transfer in combination with air pockets that are an insulator with terrible heat transfer. Thermal paste isn't as good as an ideal full metal to metal contact, but it still is better than the combination of low and high thermal conductivity when you don't use it.

Another easy sanity check, if going without thermal paste was better, then why would companies bother putting it on in the first place? Sure it costs them only a few cents per device, but with the volume they produce, they would save tons of money if they skipped applying it.