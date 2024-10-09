What's needed is more regulation and more taxation of big companies, to avoid the billionaire class accumulating even more insane amounts of wealth.

A breakup wouldn't do much good, the idea that these new companies would somehow "compete on the free market" is just ridiculous.

But the US public does not like regulations and taxation, even for the super-rich, because after all they've "worked hard for it". So politicians won't do it because that would have them labeled as "socialists"...