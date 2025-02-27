Hi everyone!

I recently moved to Vivaldi and the browser is amazing on desktop, macOS and Windows both.

I am also happy with it's functionality on mobile, but there is an issue I face on mobile with memory management. On iOS it's better but on Android it's troublesome.

When opening multiple tabs, 100+ on Android specially, Vivaldi fails to load many webpages, doesn't really respond to reload commands and consumes a ton of memory 6GB+, this is on a Snapdragon elite SOC.

I was wondering, is this temporary, will tabs automatically hibernate?

On Chrome, this process is effortless and tabs stay visible with 300mb regular memory usage but on Vivaldi this is not the case.

On iOS it feels better but does Vivaldi have auto tab hibernation without closing them to manage large groups of tabs without consuming all the RAM it can get?

Thank you!