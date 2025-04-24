I know this is ridiculous, but I'm just putting it here to get it out into the world. Vivaldi is comprised of a lot of former Opera devs, and Opera Mini is currently the #1 (and only) browser for J2ME (bear with me here). Opera Mini still ships on a ton of new devices, because it's the only really full-featured mobile browser for those platforms. In addition, a lot of places use older devices simply because they're what's available, and rely on Opera Mini for web access. That's not to count the large amount of people who are switching to feature phones or just enjoy using them over smartphones. There's a fairly large market here, believe it or not. Anyways, Opera Mini does have some shortcomings. The way this is done (and really the only way to do this) is to have it all rendered on the server side, converted into plain J2ME UI elements, and then sent back to the device. The problem is, the server doing the rendering is becoming increasingly out of date. They don't support TLS 1.3, and a lot of modern websites fail to load as they should. This is a good opportunity for someone to swoop in and build a better, more modern browser for these devices in a similar way, and why not Vivaldi! It would also be nice if people could host their own rendering servers if you're more privacy-conscious, and that would alleviate costs a little bit too. Either way, love what you folks are doing.

And yes, I am aware this is the worst idea ever. You don't have to tell me. Just gotta put it out there somehow.