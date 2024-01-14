Super Cool Tab Switcher
Since few latest updates the Tab Switcher transformed to a Super Cool Tab Switcher
It's some kind of bug on my device
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
It happens sometimes when moving the device from Landscape to Portrait
Gotcha
@Zalex108 Where can I find how that works? What exactly is new?
Read the Spoiler
Read the Spoiler
??? What spoiler? Where? Sorry for being clueless.
@Dancer18
Here you go
@WildEnte I had opened it, but only read something about a bug. The title of the post gave me the idea that there was a new useful feature...
And by the way, it's certainly a bug, but a beautiful one! It would be good to turn it from a bug into a normal variant - let's call it "card solitaire"! Why no?
Yes,
Looks good and shows more tabs in less space.
Would be a FR actually!
... reinventing cover flow...