My android phone just updated to latest version of Vivaldi but despite setting homepage to google.co uk it still opens up on the last page that was open ,how do I fix this?
@lizmcc61
Hi, had you set Close all tabs in Settings > Privacy > Clear session browsing data on exit?
It seems this settings does not work in 7.0, I never used it so I am not sure it was working in 6.9.
Just checked that setting and it was off so switched it on but made no difference.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
You're taken to your Homepage when you open a new tab or when you tap the Home button on the bottom toolbar (when the Tab and Address Bars are at the top).
The only time the browser opens with the Homepage is when, like @mib2berlin said, you enable clearing session browsing data (including opened tabs) on exit. To exit the browser, you need to select that option from the main menu.
@jane-n
Hi, this setting does nothing in 7.0.
@lizmcc61
Please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Add your Vivldi username, please.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-).
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The tabs are closed on exit as expected on my phone (Vivaldi 7.0.3505.47, Android 15).
Do you exit from the browser's menu or swipe Vivaldi away from the app switcher? The session is wiped only when using the first option.
@jane-n
Ooops, Vivaldi crash at first start after using Exit, second work.
Swiping away doesn't work, still opens on last page but using exit does work.
@lizmcc61
OK, thank you no bug report needed.
Unfortunately, you cant move Exit in the menu settings, time for a feature request?
Cheers, mib