Hello,

My sync has not worked for at least 2-3 weeks now. I use Vivaldi on my Android phone and tablet, Linux desktop computer, and Windows laptop. Sync does not work anywhere, not a single device. The issue started several weeks ago and is still not resolved.

Is there any way to fix this?

Vivaldi is by far my favorite browser, but I'll have to find an alternative if I can not get sync working again.

Thanks!