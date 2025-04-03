Unable to sync any device for multiple weeks
Hello,
My sync has not worked for at least 2-3 weeks now. I use Vivaldi on my Android phone and tablet, Linux desktop computer, and Windows laptop. Sync does not work anywhere, not a single device. The issue started several weeks ago and is still not resolved.
Is there any way to fix this?
Vivaldi is by far my favorite browser, but I'll have to find an alternative if I can not get sync working again.
Thanks!
julien_picalausa Patron Vivaldi Team
@tprelog Hard to judge what it wrong from just this picture. There is no known issue on our end.
Could you create a bug report and attach a screenshot of the vivaldi:sync-internals page?
@julien_picalausa - Thank you for the reply. I woke up this morning, and the sync is working again! I did not update or change anything, so I'm still unsure what the issue was or why it lasted so long. However, I will file a bug report if I get this issue again.
Thanks!