Sync issue on Android and MacOS
windoorest
Dear staff,
the sync function DOES NOT work on both my android and mac and keeps returning error messages. Pls look into this and make sure you know this before you say it's all functional on vivaldistatus.com
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Are you unable to log in to the account, enter the encryption password, or start data syncing? Also, please share the error messages you see.
Please note that we've temporarily disabled Sync warning messages for upcoming maintenance work, which may affect testing the issue right now.