Payment card security
-
I want to add my payment cards to Vivaldi so they sync across devices and makes it easy to make payments.
I can't find any info on the level of encryption and therefore how secure this is.
Can anybody advise please?
-
@debunk771 The data itself on device is crypted with AES-256-GCM cipher.
The security depends on strength of your device password and perhaps used Second factor Authentication (Fingerprint etc.).
And the synced data is enrypted too with high strenght before sending to sync server.
-
Thanks so much for the quick response. That gives me comfort that I can store sensitive information.
-
I've entered a payment card but it does not seem to sync. I also entered and saved an address and this syncs.
Is this correct??
-
@debunk771 Oh, i see Sync of card data not available.
Sad.
Sorry, i never tested sync of such data the last months. Apologise, i mislead you.
-
That's an annoying omission. Either Vivaldi are confident in their encryption and should offer syncing of payment methods, or.....
-
@debunk771 Not a issue of confidence. I think the feature is not implemented yet.
-
@DoctorG I hope you are right.
-
This post explains that all Autofill info is synced. Autofill means Addresses and Payment Methods according to Vivaldi's own Help pages.
-
@debunk771 I tested 7.3.3635.4 and 7.4.3648.3, opened Settings → Privacy and saw stored Payment Card are not synced.
-
Thanks @DoctorG the information seems to be conflicting.
-
@DoctorG said in Payment card security:
@debunk771 The data itself on device is crypted with AES-256-GCM cipher.
The security depends on strength of your device password and perhaps used Second factor Authentication (Fingerprint etc.).
And the synced data is enrypted too with high strenght before sending to sync server.
What if my PC doesn't have PIN/password? Won't Vivaldi provide password for this?
-
ThePfromtheO Translator
@debunk771 I wouldn't recommend you use V's sync for that. As said here, they don't guarantee that you won't lose your if it isn't stored on a device. And you can deduce that it is not that safe. I mean, you can lose it as others lost it too some time ago when there was a major sync issue. While a password manager service would also present risks, it is at least specialized in storing passwords and such things, so less likely to crash in such a way.
-
@bluepasj Even if your PC has "no" password/PIN as you say, the OS generates a key for encryption. Vivaldi local browser data which needs to be protected for privacy and security is always encrypted with the unique key.