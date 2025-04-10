"Sync required every 2–3 days
michelesic22
Hello, I’m asking for help with this issue I’ve been experiencing since I started using Vivaldi about a year ago. I’ve installed it on Windows, Linux, and Android across 4 different devices. Sync always works well, except that after a few days it randomly disconnects and forces me to re-enter my password each time. This happens even on devices I use daily, not just on those I use occasionally. Is this an intentional feature or a bug? Note: I also tried creating a new Vivaldi account with a different email, but I still have the same issue.Thanks in advance to anyone who replies.
devs know about this, but cant find whats causing this. any progress? @jane-n
I have this issue on android 12 13 14 but not on Android 11, is it on your desktop?
btw, Team will do a scheduled maintenance soon, Hope that solves the issue.
[Sync][Desktop] Temporarily hold back sync warnings, for the upcoming scheduled maintenance (VB-116035)
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The team is working on it and there's some progress, but unfortunately nothing significant as of yet.
@jane-n could be problems with some vivaldi accounts, with a first time sync using old account its still working since few days.