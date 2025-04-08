Sync on Linux crashed my other 2 MS Windows machines
After successfully syncing my raspberry pi, I went to fire up my PC, whose vivaldi hadn't crashed for many years, and then it showed:
- A dozen copies of my only pinned tab
- none of my half a dozen workspaces
- no way of opening or closing windows
- frozen vavaldi menu ( except for Help >> About.
To solve the problem, I had to reset vivaldi by removing its User Data folder.
ARGGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@peaset It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps from time of crash so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files: