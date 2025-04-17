SYNC not working, Upload: Conflict with another client's data occurred
-
Hi,
For the past few days, my Sync has not been working properly. Downloading is working fine, but uploading is showing "Conflict with another client's data occurred."
I have logged out and logged in again, facing this issue.
OS: Win 10 Pro
Vivaldi ver: 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ishan04 Please read Having trouble syncing your data?
And report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.