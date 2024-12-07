07/12/24 | Sync Doesn't Work
hieubvvivaldi
My device have some problems I remove Vivaldi and reinstall again, but I can't sync, it throw error, how I can fix it? Have anyone help me?
ModEdit: Title
mib2berlin Soprano
@hieubvvivaldi
Hi, the sync server is down, they are working on it, please check:
https://vivaldistatus.com
for information.
Cheers, mib
hieubvvivaldi
@mib2berlin Oh thanks, I will waiting, I hope fix it soon
synchronization doesn't work for me too
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
This post is deleted!
svetloslav
@mib2berlin Thank you very much for the info. Syncing is a great feature of Vivaldi.
Wow, second time for a very prolonged sync downtime in just over a month. This is not good and is concerning.
@Cretec This Out of Order is unusual.
But it is not serious for users as Sync is not meant as hourly backup service.
Don't panic, maybe....
@Catweazle Oh, yes.
️ Please do not report bugs to Vivaldi bug report page!
Server Team is working, repair is in progress.
More reports do not speed-up server maintenance.
They say it should be working, but I cannot get the Sync to work for whatever reason.
@mithradates27 The server's issue is not completely fixed yet.
@DoctorG Roger that Doc
Looks like it is still not working
@DoctorG When you cannot log in to even start a sync is absolutely a big deal. The backup is not even something I am worried about.
This happened just over a month ago, so while sure it may not be something that is a normal occurrence, twice in about a month is not a good sign. I have worked in and ran large systems and dealt with large data for decades, this should not happen and tells me that there is no viable disaster recovery plan at all.
@Cretec, I understand it, but shit happens. Even big Companies like Google and M$ had similar issues in the past. Cheers up to the Vivaldi team which is working in it even after working hours and at weekend to fix it and saving our data.
@Catweazle It is the almost same pattern for the issue that happened around a month ago is what bothers me. Sure, big companies have downtime, generally not for 24 hour periods, however. Reliability is key for use beyond basic personal browsing. If I didn't care for Vivaldi and what they bring to the current browser market, I wouldn't make a fuss. But being someone who has been on the other side of these issues, it is frustrating to see the lack of DR readiness. Unfortunately, it does not seem they have the budget to put in a proper architecture for this type of issue.