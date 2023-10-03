@Pathduck, I agree that YT uses ads to finance itself, but it is one thing to use ads on the page and even at the beginning of a video, it would also support, as they do even on TV, to put a banner at the bottom of the video. What drives me to use an adblocker is when they start crushing a concert with even advertorials. This is where my tolerance ends definitively.

Yes, of course I use alternatives, for example front-ends like Piped, CloudTube and others, but these are also increasingly not usable in the majority of videos, they simply do not appear or do not play, FreeTube has already completely stopped to work, apparently Google has also started to turn off the tap.

At the moment I am focusing on sites like Odysee and others, but there the offer is quite limited regarding content.

A monopoly definitely leads to abuse.