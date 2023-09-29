D

My browser history auto-complete suggestions have grounded to a crawl as well with the latest update. There are 290K items in my browsing history, and to me it seems like Vivaldi is attempting (and failing) to search them too quickly.

If I type my search word into Windows notepad and copy/paste the entire word at once into my Vivaldi address bar, dropdown results are fast and accurate. But if I type the word directly into the address bar, several iterations of results will appear before the final ones I'm looking for. The first screen usually appears quickly but the matches are poor, as if Vivaldi only looked at the first character I typed. Then the process repeats itself as I type more, and these repeated searches bog down to the point where it can take 15-30 seconds for the proper results to appear, as others have noted.

So maybe a solution would be for Vivaldi to wait for a brief pause in typing before initiating the search.