Cant add panel buttons
I cant add any new buttons to the panel toolbar (or any other button for that matter even address and status bars) it can only let me rearrange them or add a web panel, i tried reinstalling on a clean uninstall but still facing the same issues even before signing in and synching. im on 7.2.3621.67 version
mib2berlin Soprano
@mankash
Hi, do you use the toolbar editor to do so?
You cant move fields with Strg+Mouse, open it with right click on an icon and choose Customize.
Move icons from the editor where you want.
@mib2berlin thats what i was doing, still not working. cant add the mail button
@mankash The mail button is a special case, given that you need to enable mail on the
vivaldi://settings/general/page first (same goes for feeds and calendar).
Did you try other buttons after the reinstall?
@nomadic yes i cant add ANY button, i can just rearrange them, also vivaldi keeps doing this weird thing where it keeps track of imaginary empty windows as closed windows
mib2berlin Soprano
@mankash
Hi, it seems you have 20 windows open, maybe on virtual desktops?
Close all empty windows with the context menu in the windows panel.
It is possible you lost some tabs but you need a clean state of one window to troubleshoot your issue.
@mib2berlin i promise you i dont have any windows open when im trying to add the buttons nor on another virtual desktop .
Again to be entirely clear, i cant add any new buttons to my panel array from the toolbar editor that i navigate to from clicking on the customize tool bar option when i right click.
Another issue that i am facing is vivaldi keeps storing these defacto empty windows that i never opened why would i keep opening like 10 empty windows and never use them??
there seems to be a recurring bug behind underneath the hood that even a fresh clean reinstall dosent solve, what to do regarding these bugs; which are (again for clarification):
1-cant add any buttons to the panel tool bar even after a clean reinstall and using the customize tool bar setting before and after syncing
2-These weird weird imaginary windows that vivaldi keeps storing as closed windows when i never opened them in the first place(with no additional desktops open).
mib2berlin Soprano
@mankash
With a fresh clean install you meant deleting user data?
Reinstall doesn't touch your user profile data except you check the checkbox to do so.
Create a second Profile, close all tabs, don't change or install anything > test.
I bet an extension cause this.
In your image with the windows, where is it from, Closed tabs?
@mib2berlin i did this all of this and the problem is still persistent, i even did a whole windows reinstall (like actually changing my windows copy with a fresh C drive) and everything and its still there, without even logging in. its getting really confusing and disheartening at this point tbh
mib2berlin Soprano
@mankash
Did you install any security software on the new Windows install?
This problem is so unique I have no idea why this happen for you.
@mib2berlin nope i only use windows firewall, hahaha i wish probabilities like that would happen with a lottery ticket not a vivaldi bug