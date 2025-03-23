@mib2berlin i promise you i dont have any windows open when im trying to add the buttons nor on another virtual desktop .

Again to be entirely clear, i cant add any new buttons to my panel array from the toolbar editor that i navigate to from clicking on the customize tool bar option when i right click.

Another issue that i am facing is vivaldi keeps storing these defacto empty windows that i never opened why would i keep opening like 10 empty windows and never use them??

there seems to be a recurring bug behind underneath the hood that even a fresh clean reinstall dosent solve, what to do regarding these bugs; which are (again for clarification):

1-cant add any buttons to the panel tool bar even after a clean reinstall and using the customize tool bar setting before and after syncing

2-These weird weird imaginary windows that vivaldi keeps storing as closed windows when i never opened them in the first place(with no additional desktops open).