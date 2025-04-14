Hi Vivaldi Team,

I have a couple of suggestions regarding the Developer Tools that would really improve the workflow for web development and debugging:

Remember DevTools window position

Currently, when the Developer Tools are opened in a separate window, it always opens in the default position. It would be great if Vivaldi could remember the last position and size of the DevTools window (just like Opera does), so it opens exactly where it was when last closed.

Make "Inspect Element" more accessible

When right-clicking on a page element, it would be much more efficient if the "Inspect Element" option were directly available at the bottom of the context menu—rather than hidden under a submenu.

Also, it should open DevTools with the relevant element already selected, matching the element that was right-clicked. This would align with how other Chromium-based browsers behave.

Thanks for the awesome work on Vivaldi, and I hope these suggestions can be considered for future updates!