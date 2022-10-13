A lot of users struggle with using the forum's Search tool to find relevant threads.

Save Your Preferences

Save your preferences so that you do not have to select the forums, search period, etc., every time you use it.

Filter Search to Restrict Results

For example, search only in thread titles.

Save Frequent Searches as a Web Panel

I very often search the Feature Requests forum when I suspect that a new thread is a duplicate of previous topics.

If you add this link as a Web Panel you can easily search for other feature requests simply by changing the search string from "menu" to any other term. Enclose more than one word in quotes to search for a precise phrase. (Edit: Updated for recent forum changes - includes requests that are Done or Archived).