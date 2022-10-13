Using the Forum Search
A lot of users struggle with using the forum's Search tool to find relevant threads.
Save Your Preferences
Save your preferences so that you do not have to select the forums, search period, etc., every time you use it.
Filter Search to Restrict Results
For example, search only in thread titles.
Save Frequent Searches as a Web Panel
I very often search the Feature Requests forum when I suspect that a new thread is a duplicate of previous topics.
If you add this link as a Web Panel you can easily search for other feature requests simply by changing the search string from "menu" to any other term. Enclose more than one word in quotes to search for a precise phrase. (Edit: Updated for recent forum changes - includes requests that are Done or Archived).
I reported a bug in the forum search:
(9151029264) Search Date Range Reverts to Saved Setting
If you save the date range of your search to your forum preferences, and then try to use a
differentlonger date range for a subsequent search, the new search will still use your saved preferences.
Searching the Feature Requests Forum
These are the settings that I use to search for feature requests. Open the link and save the results page as a web panel. Edit the search term from "Tiling" to search for any other topic.
- I limit the search to "Titles" to reduce the number of results
- I select all feature request categories except archived categories to include those tagged as DONE
- I set the time limit to Any date. The forum will soon be more than one year old.
After the recent forum update, the search field has disappeared and been replaced with a magnifying glass icon at top right, next the notification bell icon.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We now have a more thorough help page about searching the Forum. You'll find it here: https://help.vivaldi.com/services/forum/search-the-forum/.
masterquestionable
Is it possible to search within some particular threads (topics) only?
The page UI doesn't seem to provide the option. (or probably possible with some GET parameter like "tid"?)
@masterquestionable I never found any way yet. Try Find in Page.
masterquestionable
Thanks. I know.
Merely asking, or perhaps a feature request?
-
RadekPilich
How do I list all topics containing a combination of tags?
The workaround I've used is to browse the CSS tag and then full text search for PANELS on individual forum pages, which is much more complicated then somehow being able to combine multiple tags and list all results.
-
@Pesala After the latest forum update, the advanced search has changed significantly.
To search within all five feature requests categories I now use this link. The search string can be edited quickly to find different topics.
Tags can be added, but not excluded, so the search finds far too many results, including requests that are DONE or Archived as duplicates/invalid, etc.
How can I improve this search to narrow down the number of results? I can search only within Titles, but DONE and Archived requests are still included, and some relevant results might be excluded.
@masterquestionable said:
Is it possible to search within some particular threads (topics) only?
It looks possible via a user setting, but there is a cost, which is why I don't use it.
RadekPilich
@Pesala There is a "search children" toggle at the bottom.... obviously it doesn't work.
-
@RadekPilich Thanks. It seems to be enabled by default whether the checkbox is enabled or not.
eltonart09 Banned
