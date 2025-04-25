Help! protonmail with vivaldi by protonbridge
Thersilette
Trying to link my protonmail with vivaldi mail, downloaded the proton bridge, but having problems. The outgoing server works, I am also able to change the connection security proton Bridge requested to StartTLS. But ingoing server I am not able to change to StartTlS, I suspect this is the problem. Has anyone tried linking protonmail with bridge and been succesful? Any advice?
#Problems #Vivaldimail #Protonmail
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
Please,
Continue there.
Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the Search Function.
Thank you
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
ZZalex108 locked this topic