Crashing on Aliexpress every few seconds
-
Why is Vivaldi crashing on AliExperess so much, every few seconds.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@smswedenburg
Hi, i used Aliexpress for hours last week, no crash.
Test this in a Guest Profile.
If it work there it is maybe an extension or your user profile is broken.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
-
WIN-7 0n a AMD 8
Update is also crashing.
Vivaldi 5.6.2867.62 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision ef1c4a3fa12ff48a0834eab3d28abd20049c91c1
OS Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601.24546)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@smswedenburg
Yes, Windows 7 is not supported for a long time now.
There is a no workaround, update your OS or use a supported browser. No idea which one do today.
This will not get better, I fear.
-
I do not want any worse Mickeysoft bloaty spy ware, I will dump windows and go to Linux long before I waste time on Win 8 to Win 13
-
@smswedenburg then you found your solution , use a modern updated and supported OS , either Win10/11 or Linux.
-
I do not want to lose a bunch of Win-7 compatible tools that do not work under Win 10.
-
@smswedenburg said in Crashing on Aliexpress every few seconds:
I do not want to lose a bunch of Win-7 compatible tools that do not work under Win 10.
Really curious , which ones would that be ? win 7 , 10 , and 11 is super similiar at the core would really interest me.
-
@Evono
PCB toolkit, LTSpiceIV, ExpressPCB, ExpressSch, MGLECB programmer to name a few
They work in Win 10 but the screen drivers are garbage, far clearer in Win-7.
MGLECB will only work on Win-7
I have a Win-8 machine, it is a slug due to the huge overhead.
I have a WIN -10 machine, even worse.
I have a Linux Mint Maya on a Qosmio updated to Cinnamon which I use WINE to allow me to use most Windows Apps. A true beast of a machine.