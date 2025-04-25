Hi there! I was wondering if there's currently a way of adding shortcuts for a specific webpage?

My particular issue is that I'm used to using F for fullscreen video in YouTube as one of their native shortcuts (specifically the video, not fullscreen page) and would like to add this shortcut to other video players as well, where it isn't an in-built shortcut already.

I've looked at the options under "Keyboard" in Vivaldi settings, but have only found a way of making the tab fullscreen, rather than the video. If anyone has found a solution to this, I'd be very grateful.

Using Vivaldi 7.3.3635.11

Please let me know if any further context is required