Hi,

Starting from the last 2 major (rushed) updates, 7.2 and then immediately upgraded to 7.3, my tabs do not display webpages immediately after re-launching the browser.

For example, I have 10 tabs open, I close the browser, then open it. All tabs are there, but if I click on any of them, a blank (grey) page is displayed, although the page loads fine in the background.

I can tell because if I hover the mouse over the page, I notice that the mouse pointer changes from pointer to I-beam (over text boxes) and I can even click on buttons in the pages, but the whole tab is just grey-blank and I cannot see the webpage contents. I can just "feel" it with the mouse.

If I refresh the tab or change the tab to another one and then back, the page is visible properly.

Does anyone else noticed this very annoying issue?

Thanks,

Mihai