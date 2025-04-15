Vivaldi 7.2/7.3 is not displaying pages on reload
SilverGreen93
Hi,
Starting from the last 2 major (rushed) updates, 7.2 and then immediately upgraded to 7.3, my tabs do not display webpages immediately after re-launching the browser.
For example, I have 10 tabs open, I close the browser, then open it. All tabs are there, but if I click on any of them, a blank (grey) page is displayed, although the page loads fine in the background.
I can tell because if I hover the mouse over the page, I notice that the mouse pointer changes from pointer to I-beam (over text boxes) and I can even click on buttons in the pages, but the whole tab is just grey-blank and I cannot see the webpage contents. I can just "feel" it with the mouse.
If I refresh the tab or change the tab to another one and then back, the page is visible properly.
Does anyone else noticed this very annoying issue?
Thanks,
Mihai
This issue doesn't occur to me.
Do you have Memory Saver option enabled?
@SilverGreen93
Hi, tabs are hibernated at start, you can disable it in Settings > General > Lazy Load ...
For 10 tabs it is OK to disable it but for 100 Vivaldi would need a minute to start.
I see the grey page for 2/10 of a second but it depends on your system and internet connection.
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi 7.2/7.3 is not displaying pages on reload:
@SilverGreen93
Hi, tabs are hibernated at start, you can disable it in Settings > General > Lazy Load ...
Is Lazy Load something introduced in 7.2? I think I had it on in 7.0 and 7.1 as well. I have not changed any setting and I would not want to disable it, because I have 90 tabs on my other PC that I'm using.
Both of them were working fine in 7.1 and both experience the same problem now.
@pilis00 said in Vivaldi 7.2/7.3 is not displaying pages on reload:
Do you have Memory Saver option enabled?
I think the default is Automatic and I have not changed it.
Regardless of memory saving, the manual says: "To reactivate a tab just go to it and it will reload. Due to this, you may lose your place on the page."
So the webpage should be visible immediately when I click on tha tab page, which is not.
@SilverGreen93
The setting is much older.
To be honest, I cant remember how it was in 7.1 and don't even noticed it before your post here.
Install 7.1 as Standalone install, then you can compare exactly.
I have the same problem.
When I alt-tab out of Vivaldi for some time and then I open it, the page sometimes doesnt render.
The page is actually working in the background as OP wrote, because I can still pause the video by clicking on blank page, but it just doesnt render for some reason...Really frustrating...
Switching tabs fixes this problem.
This bug made me change to other browser in the meantime.
I cant believe this still is not fixed and there arent more people complaining about it...
I just tried completely reinstalling my Vivaldi (I removed previous Vivaldi install folder) and this issue still persists.
@rakakak @SilverGreen93
Hi, now I understand this issue correctly, the page doesn't render at all if you don't reload or change tabs.
This could be caused by an extension working in older versions of Vivaldi but cause this issue in newer.
Or it is a GPU issue with Vivaldi.
First test is to disable all extensions, restart Vivaldi.
Second, disable hardware acceleration in Setting > Webpages.
If this would happen for all users nobody would use Vivaldi and we had tons of reports here.
@rakakak
Did you removed the User Data folder too or only the Application folder?
@mib2berlin
Ok Ill try disabling all extensions and report back later (not today).
This issue doesnt occur every time, so it will take some time until ill be 100% sure it is fixed.
I removed this entire folder: c:\Users****\AppData\Local\Vivaldi
Im using RTX3080 (newest drivers) on Win11 (current stable version) .
SilverGreen93
@mib2berlin Yes! Sorry I did not explain correctly to start with, yes, it is about page rendering (it loads, but it does not render visually).
I just tried disabling the HW acceleration and all pages now load correctly, I don't find any issue now.
Curiously enough, I now enabled it again, restarted Vivaldi, and they still load fine!
I will test for the whole day and report back if the issue comes back with HW acceleration turned on.
Note that I too have nVidia GPUs on both my Machines, 3050 and 4070.
@mib2berlin
So I tried disabling all extensions, but it didnt help.
When Vivaldi is minimized for a longer time it still refuses to render the tab after opening Vivaldi.
I also tried disabling and enabling HW acceleration as @mib2berlin mentioned that it worked for him even after enabling it, but it didnt work for me. I will try disabling HW acceleration to see whether this will fix it, but if it does, this is still an unacceptable solution.
@rakakak
Hi, @SilverGreen93 fixed this issue with dis/enable HW acceleration, I don't have this problem.
As it seems to be a Vivaldi/Nvidia/driver issue you can try some settings/Flags.
For some users Nvidia create a profile for Vivaldi, if you have one delete it.
V-Sync used for games cause sometimes issues, disable it if you don't need it.
You can check the flag vivaldi:flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization
Strangely enough some users need to disable some to enable it.
@mib2berlin
This bug just happened to me even with HW acceleration off.
Ill try this... flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization
@mib2berlin
The flag didnt help...
I minimized Vivaldi with youtube video running in picture in picture mode, while I played some videogame at the same time, and by the end of the 10min video, Vivaldi already bugged out and stopped rendering Youtube site.
FYI pressing refresh page button or switching tabs fixes this issue. When I was clicking blindly on non-rendered webpage to switch video, it didnt start to render the page even when it loaded another video. Pressing back/forward page buttons also doesnt fix it. Only page refresh.
I think this bug appeared when 7.2 update on 18th March launched as OP mentioned.
@rakakak
Hm, nobody mentioned gaming, if a game start it send all other apps to Eco mode or even sleep.
I guess Vivaldi cant awake correctly from this state.
There is settings to disabled this, but I am not a gamer nor mainly a Windows user.
You may have to search a bit to find the setting.
Something similar is happening to me too, when I leave the browser minimized and go to do another task on the PC, as soon as I maximize the browser in any tab, it returns without rendering, just with the background related to the color of my theme, and to return to normal I need to switch to another tab and return to the tab I want to see.
I guess one have to report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
It may be closed if other testers or developers can't reproduce it like I did but the developers should take a look on it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@Tchelows
Hi, do you use a Nvidia card too?
@mib2berlin
I submitted the bug report.
Here is my bug number: VB-116367
@rakakak said in Vivaldi 7.2/7.3 is not displaying pages on reload:
@mib2berlin
I also tried disabling and enabling HW acceleration as @mib2berlin mentioned that it worked for him even after enabling it, but it didnt work for me. I will try disabling HW acceleration to see whether this will fix it, but if it does, this is still an unacceptable solution.
I disabled HW accel, restarted Vivaldi, everything worked. Then re-enabled it, restarted and it still works for me.
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi 7.2/7.3 is not displaying pages on reload:
@rakakak
Hm, nobody mentioned gaming, if a game start it send all other apps to Eco mode or even sleep.
Gaming does not apply for me. It happened when Vivaldi just started, or, as @rakakak said, after Vivaldi was left minimized for more than 10 minutes.