Having to log in every single time to every single site
-
This may not be a "new" issue, but I haven't found any help on the Forum that works. Every time I close the browser, I have to log into all of my tabs and even any others I have saved. Every single time. I'm almost ready to drop this browser, there is no way to actually have a chat or anything with a person.
Any solutions?
-
@clefwalker Check if:
- Settings → General → Start-Up → Last Session
- Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions → Global Permissions Cookies → Allow
- Any Extensions for Privacy installed
- Any external cleaning tool (CCleaner, BleachBit etc.) used
- Settings → Privacy → Cookies Cleaning saved cookies helps
-
Did all that, same result. At least they save some of the passwords, but I have to click on them, then enter my computer code, then click again. It's not the worst but not fun either. Thanks for your info.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@clefwalker Which computer code do you need to enter?
-
@DoctorG The 4 numbers that unlock the PC desktop. After every saved pw, that pops up to "be sure that it's me"
-
@clefwalker Seems to be a Windows security feature on your PC.
I do not need to type a PIN on my PC.
So your issue can not happen for me with Vivaldi 7.3 Stable and 7.4 Snapshot / Win 11 23H2.
And i am not willing to change my office PC to Windows Hello + Microsoft account + PIN. Sorry.
-
Maybe I'll take off the PIN and see what happens
-
@clefwalker Good idea, just do try it for a test.
Some forum fellow said switch off Windows Hello in internal page by opening
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
Had never tested.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@clefwalker You can turn off the use of "Windows Hello" asking for the pin code in
vivaldi://password-manager/settings
See also: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/706376
As for the getting logged out part: The only way you will get logged out of web sites is clearing cookies. And Vivaldi does not clear cookies on browser exit by default, unless you've changed something, the settings already pointed out above in an earlier post.
Extensions or "privacy/cleaning" software running on your system can also remove browser cookies, and you'll have to do the investigation on that.
-
@Pathduck Thank you. I do use CC cleaner but entered the sites I use on their app to save those from being deleted. I think I'm doing everything I can, but if I go out of my browser for any reason, I do have to sign into everything again. That's what's so agonizing, never happened on any other browser.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@clefwalker Then I strongly suggest you have another look at your CCleaner settings.
If you use CC Pro like me, and have the Smart Cleaning feature enabled, it has a specific setting for Vivaldi. By default cookies are cleaned. You can change this under Custom Clean > Applications:
Personally I keep Smart Cleaning disabled and just run CC once a week or so to clean up. And I don't let CC touch my browser cookies.
Yes, you can make exceptions for cookies that CC should keep, but this requires you understand how to enter the domains in a way to avoid important cookies getting removed. I don't use this functionality, as I prefer Vivaldi to control what cookies are kept.