@clefwalker You can turn off the use of "Windows Hello" asking for the pin code in vivaldi://password-manager/settings

See also: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/706376

As for the getting logged out part: The only way you will get logged out of web sites is clearing cookies. And Vivaldi does not clear cookies on browser exit by default, unless you've changed something, the settings already pointed out above in an earlier post.

Extensions or "privacy/cleaning" software running on your system can also remove browser cookies, and you'll have to do the investigation on that.