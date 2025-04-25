Something is seriously wrong with 7.3
-
Beholder4096
Hi. Long time user and tester here. (I still remember Jon's Opera 7.)
There must be something wrong with the recent versions of Vivaldi, 7.3 branch. Due to my experiences, I always upgrade only after a few hotfix versions come after a main version of Vivaldi. That way no critical or annoying bug can get into my mission-critical browser installation.
The most recent version (7.3.3635.11) however seems to be very slow at (possibly background) javascript and script initiation. When I open a new page in background, the whole browser jerks/freezes about three times, before resuming normal functionality. This slowing/jerks make initialization of JS on a new page page much slower, they also interfere with browsing/scrolling on other pages. Sometimes whole Vivaldi just "goes out" for a second or two (system literally waiting for the app to respond).
I tracked the issue to the Custom Style Script extension which injects CSS and scripts into my pages. When that extension is on, the problem is VERY noticeable. When it is off, the browser seems to work better. However, let me note here that previous version of Vivaldi (7.2 or 7.1, I don't remember which was it, maybe I skipped upgrading with 7.2) and all versions before were FINE and working just fine with the extension. So I attribute this problem to this new version.
Please let me know if you also have problems with running JS background processes, script injections, etc. Yes, i do have many, many tabs open (hibernated). Yes, I do inject many scripts to many pages. But this new version is abhorringly bad.
-
barbudo2005
Try with Tampermonkey or Violentmonkey to see if the same thing happens.
-
@Beholder4096 Are you accounting for Efficiency Mode? As in, you don't want it.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106173/freezes-every-five-minutes/12
-
Beholder4096
@barbudo2005 Will do, although I have a lot of scripts in that other extension.
-
Beholder4096
@rseiler Not sure about that. Really not sure. This is Win10, not updated for months for the same reason as Vivaldi (things sometimes break after updates). I don't even have That Efficiency Mode icon displayed in the Task Manager at any programs. Every power saving setting is set to High Performance. Tried messing with program priority, to no avail.
I don't think this is problem in the extension or in power saving mode. Possibly yes, but only if that setting is on for Vivaldi by default from this version on. Otherwise the problem might be somewhere else. It's very weird that it's responsive as long as background scripts of my extension/-s dont start running when a new page is loaded.
-
@Beholder4096 It began in v7.2 as I recall, since the ability to disable it via startup switch was removed from Chromium, leaving only Process Lasso as the way forward. This coupled with your not seeing it in Task Manager suggests that it's something else, though I don't actually know if W10's TM is meant to show that aspect at all. You might verify with a task manager that definitely does, such as System Informer (it's called Power throttling in it).
Update: Efficiency mode appears to be a Win11 innovation:
https://www.pcworld.com/article/2031479/activate-efficiency-mode-for-windows-programmes.html
But I'm still curious if you're seeing Vivaldi processes spiking the CPU during your episodes.