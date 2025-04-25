Hi. Long time user and tester here. (I still remember Jon's Opera 7.)

There must be something wrong with the recent versions of Vivaldi, 7.3 branch. Due to my experiences, I always upgrade only after a few hotfix versions come after a main version of Vivaldi. That way no critical or annoying bug can get into my mission-critical browser installation.

The most recent version (7.3.3635.11) however seems to be very slow at (possibly background) javascript and script initiation. When I open a new page in background, the whole browser jerks/freezes about three times, before resuming normal functionality. This slowing/jerks make initialization of JS on a new page page much slower, they also interfere with browsing/scrolling on other pages. Sometimes whole Vivaldi just "goes out" for a second or two (system literally waiting for the app to respond).

I tracked the issue to the Custom Style Script extension which injects CSS and scripts into my pages. When that extension is on, the problem is VERY noticeable. When it is off, the browser seems to work better. However, let me note here that previous version of Vivaldi (7.2 or 7.1, I don't remember which was it, maybe I skipped upgrading with 7.2) and all versions before were FINE and working just fine with the extension. So I attribute this problem to this new version.

Please let me know if you also have problems with running JS background processes, script injections, etc. Yes, i do have many, many tabs open (hibernated). Yes, I do inject many scripts to many pages. But this new version is abhorringly bad.