Delete Browsing Data on Exit
-
Besides Cent Browser, the latest Beta version of Brave Browser has the feature to Delete Browsing Data on Exit.
I've always thought that this should be offered in Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@AllanH Private Window does this. It does not store any data.
But which browser data do you want to clean on exit? All? Only some? Only for some domains?
-
@DoctorG
The two options that I would enable for deleting on exit are "Cache" and "Storage (including Extension Storage)".
The cookie settings are fine already, and the other browser data wouldn't matter to me.