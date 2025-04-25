Opening the website certificate menu, or the cookies menu sometimes darkens the page.
-
If you press the lock icon, then the "Connection is secured" button, and then you tap the "Certificate is valid" menu, this opens the website's certificate properties.
I noticed however, that sometimes this menu darkens the page if I click somewhere outside it, like in this GIF (but at first when opening the menu the page doesn't darken):
Or, sometimes when opening that menu it also darkens the page at the same time.
This is the same also for opening the cookies/website data menu.
Is this some kind of bug?
-
yojimbo274064400
Issue is consistently reproducible against Example Domain. Consider raising as a bug and posting the VB reference here.
FWIW the inconsistent reproducibility in your examples is likely due to the focus being in text field (search field) and not
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
What triggers the shadow is AFAICT clicking outside the dialog inside the document, and is probably something upstream Chromium implemented (although I was not able to reproduce in Chrome; might be triggered due to how Vivaldi's UI is implemented) to indicate that the content is not available for use while the dialog is open.
The same kind of temporary shadowing occurs when triggering a printjob from the Print dialog.