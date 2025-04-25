If you press the lock icon, then the "Connection is secured" button, and then you tap the "Certificate is valid" menu, this opens the website's certificate properties.

I noticed however, that sometimes this menu darkens the page if I click somewhere outside it, like in this GIF (but at first when opening the menu the page doesn't darken):



Or, sometimes when opening that menu it also darkens the page at the same time.



This is the same also for opening the cookies/website data menu.

Is this some kind of bug?