Unsolved blurry titles on tabs issue
hi all.
picture of the issue:
https://i.imgur.com/P0bWjhI.png
vivaldi native tab menu is on the left, 3rd party extension is on the right. you can also see that the text in the url bar is much clearer than the text on vivaldi's native tab menu.
i have tried all the relevant suggestions from the troubleshooting page, such as disabling hardware acceleration, testing on a guest profile, restarting computer etc.
i have also tried stuff suggested in other threads such as resetting ui scale to 1x, this also did not fix the problem.
maybe 2 months ago i did not have this problem and i'm not sure why i have it now.
i don't actually like the 3rd party extensions very much. they render the text correction but they have other problems.
i can provide further information if relevant.
any suggestions?
i believe i found some relevant info:
https://i.imgur.com/QCV75IX.png
this issue does not seem to exist in earlier versions of vivaldi. the link above is a comparison of vivaldi 6.8 and vivaldi 7.0 on ubuntu. on version 6.8 the text is not blurry.
OS in the screenshot above is Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS (jammy jellyfish)
i think i had the same experience on windows 10, which is where the screenshot in my first post is from. a few months ago my vivaldi browser did not have blurry text for tabs.
vivaldi and windows version for the screenshot in the first post:
vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4894)
@rhombus3 Not that you can compare different operating systems in this regard ...
The first thing I noticed was actually the wide layout, perhaps changing the interface layout to compact mode (a setting that didn't exist in 6.8) would improve both issues.
@rhombus3 Please check your settings for Windows ClearText and Ubuntu font hinting.
Please check your GPU settings for FXAA or other optimisations.
//EDIT: I see this blurred font on tabs with Ubuntu 22 LTS!
//EDIT2:
VB-111381 "the text of tab titles is blurry in new versions of vivaldi." – Confirmed
hi, thanks for your reply.
Not that you can compare different operating systems in this regard ...
sure, here are two images i just took of vivaldi version 6.8 on windows 10.
https://cdn.imgchest.com/files/84jdcpj8k64.png
https://cdn.imgchest.com/files/my8xc6kmva4.png
you can compare them to the image in the first post, that one is vivaldi 7.0.
in particular, compare the text of the tab "blurry fonts in most tab headers" in that image vs the most recent one.
6.8 was much better in this regard.
setting user interface density to compact in vivaldi 7.0 did not work.
hi, thanks for your reply.
//EDIT: I see this blurred font on tabs with Ubuntu 22 LTS!
great, i'm not going crazy by myself.
toggling windows cleartext didn't change the appearance of tabs text for me. i do have it on usually.
one of the main troubleshooting steps i tried in the last day or so was setting all my nvidia control panel settings to default / application controlled. for fxaa, that would be - fxaa - off - antialiasing mode - application controlled. this didn't seem to fix it.
i couldn't find any setting called font hinting in ubuntu. i looked in ubuntu settings and googled a bit too.
VB-111381 "the text of tab titles is blurry in new versions of vivaldi." – Confirmed
thanks!
@rhombus3 I do not know if that helps: https://askubuntu.com/questions/1511954/font-rendering-issue-antialiasing
In the past (yrs ago) there was a app
gnome-tweak-toolto set alialiasing of fonts.
@DoctorG He said the problem was in Windows, the Gnome images were for comparison.
I believe this is:
VB-110858 Blurry tab titles since 7.0 when many tabs are open
I see it myself on Windows. I doubt it's OS-related. It seems to be an issue of how the tabs are rendered in the tab bar when there are several tabs.
Here's an image from my system:
Tabs 2,3,4,6 are slightly blurry.
For me with my old eyes I don't really notice it in any case.
@sgunhouse I see fonts blurred and with bad hinting in Windows 11 and Linux (Ubuntu GNOME + Debian KDE) . Bad experience.
I'm also noticing the blurry tabs when vertical tabs are enabled. Interestingly, it's inconsistently blurry. Not sure if you can tell from my screenshot, but the first tab text "Desktop Browser | Vivaldi Blog" is sharper/clearer than the tabs beneath it. The third tab's text is noticeably blurrier than the first tab.
Using Windows 11, not having any other font issues in other apps/the OS.