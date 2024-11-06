hi all.

picture of the issue:

https://i.imgur.com/P0bWjhI.png

vivaldi native tab menu is on the left, 3rd party extension is on the right. you can also see that the text in the url bar is much clearer than the text on vivaldi's native tab menu.

i have tried all the relevant suggestions from the troubleshooting page, such as disabling hardware acceleration, testing on a guest profile, restarting computer etc.

i have also tried stuff suggested in other threads such as resetting ui scale to 1x, this also did not fix the problem.

maybe 2 months ago i did not have this problem and i'm not sure why i have it now.

i don't actually like the 3rd party extensions very much. they render the text correction but they have other problems.

i can provide further information if relevant.

any suggestions?