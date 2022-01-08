Thought I would try this browser, downloaded and on 1st attempt at install I get:

"An operating system error occurred during installation. Please download Vivaldi again"

Re-downloaded the install file and tried again only to get the same message.

Unfortunately it did not say what operating system error it was, just that one had occurred. It wrote nothing to the event log, and behaved the same ran as admin.

Version: 5.0.2497.35

OS: Windows 10 1909 18363.1139