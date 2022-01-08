Basic Installation Issue
Thought I would try this browser, downloaded and on 1st attempt at install I get:
"An operating system error occurred during installation. Please download Vivaldi again"
Re-downloaded the install file and tried again only to get the same message.
Unfortunately it did not say what operating system error it was, just that one had occurred. It wrote nothing to the event log, and behaved the same ran as admin.
Version: 5.0.2497.35
OS: Windows 10 1909 18363.1139
@ZeroHour0 Welcome to our Vivaldi Community.
@zerohour0 Do you see a vivaldi_installer.log file in %TEMP% folder? If yes, post content with </> button here?
[0108/151731.760:ERROR:vivaldi_install_util.cc(442)] Failed to delete registry name DestinationFolder status==0x2
[0108/151731.760:ERROR:vivaldi_install_util.cc(167)] C:\Temp\vivaldi.exe does not exist
[0108/151731.761:ERROR:vivaldi_install_util.cc(167)] C:\Temp\vivaldi.exe does not exist
[0108/151731.761:ERROR:vivaldi_install_util.cc(167)] C:\Temp\vivaldi.exe does not exist
[0108/151731.761:ERROR:vivaldi_install_util.cc(167)] C:\Temp\vivaldi.exe does not exist
[0108/151731.762:ERROR:vivaldi_install_util.cc(167)] C:\Temp\vivaldi.exe does not exist
[0108/151731.762:ERROR:vivaldi_install_util.cc(167)] C:\Temp\vivaldi.exe does not exist
[0108/151740.868:ERROR:install_worker.cc(150)] Failed creating a firewall rules. Continuing with install.
[0108/151741.052:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] An operating system error occurred during installation. Please download Vivaldi again.
[0108/151749.562:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(97)] Could not write "SetupMetrics" persistent histograms to file as the storage base directory is not properly set.
@zerohour0 Do you use any security tools?
How did you tries to install Vivaldi?
Only Security is just the windows defender.
As to how to Install, just run the Downloaded .exe
Pesala Ambassador
@zerohour0 said in Basic Installation Issue:
OS: Windows 10 1909 18363.1139
I think your Windows version is a bit out of date. Mine is 19043.1415, but I doubt if that would fix this issue.
The latest Vivaldi installer should be Vivaldi.5.0.2497.35.x64
Hello,
I'm new here as well, having only downloaded the browser a few minutes ago onto my iPhone, iPad & Android tablet. I'm encountering the same issue as previously noted. The only difference is that I'm on Windows 11.
What can I do to fix this?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@KE8UPE
Hi and welcome to the forum.
Do you download from https://vivaldi.com ?
Install Vivaldi as User not as Administrator.
This thread is 3 Years old, we don't have any threads about this issue at moment.