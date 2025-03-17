Permanent Cookies
-
Even if all cookies are deleted, every time Vivaldi is started, wikipedia.org and vivaldi.com cookies are created again.
Did this begin with v7.2?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@AllanH That are the cookies of your default webpanels.
-
@DoctorG OK, thanks.
I don't use webpanels that much. What determines which webpanel is the default?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@AllanH Vivaldi brings website Help, Wikipedia and Vivaldi Social by default after installed.
If you do not need these panels just remove them by contextmenu over webpanel's button.