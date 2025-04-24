I need to have the AutoScroll extension installed in Vivaldi to be able to middle-click and fast-scroll. If I turn off the extension nothing happens.

Bottom right of this picture:

https://i.imgur.com/8PF82wj.jpg

Just middle-click and drag to scroll.

I think I had this because it didn't work in the Linux version when I used that as primary 2 years ago or something, and now found it back on windows when cleaning up my extensions.

But when I disable the extension it acts same as on linux.

It IS native to middle-click scroll in Vivaldi right?

Might I have synced some anti-scroll settings from my linux so the same issue now happens on windows?