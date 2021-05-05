Middle-click Scrolling for Linux Version
Middle click scrolling for Linux version.
Discussion:
Please add the mouse middle click option to automatically scroll the page at Vivaldi, I'm using Linux and this feature is not available, added to this feature is similar to Use autoscrolling in Firefox. https://imgur.com/a/gajdB89
Add another vote for middle mouse scrolling. There's a Chrome extension that does it but it sucks compared to native autoscrolling. And the extension will likely eat more RAM than a native implementation. Opera 12 and before had middle mouse scrolling on Linux. I say screw Google and add it somehow. Autoscroll is such a basic feature - for Vivaldi to miss this looks embarrassing.
I would like to add my vote to this. Please, Vivaldi developers, make it happen.
Please also accept my vote. The middle mouse button scroll is very useful. I don't know why it is not available in Linux.
Ooops! I guess I accidentally removed tags: MIDDLE-CLICK and SCROLLING when I edited the OP post.
Mods, please add them back
plus LINUX tag
mintjberry
Another vote for this please!
ClickScroll - Chrome Web Store
Allows you to AutoScroll by pressing middle click.
A simple middle-click auto scroll extension for Linux Chrome users.
@guigirl said in Middle-click Scrolling for Linux Version:
mouth fell open in delight that now it works!
Can you scroll only when MMB is pressed the whole time like in Firefox?
Is it interfere with Firefox auto-scroll?
Thanks for the tutorial! Maybe I will test it when I am not lazy
@guigirl said in Middle-click Scrolling for Linux Version:
@guigirl This morning, after yesterday's success on my Tower's Arch KDE, i similarly deployed this method on my Lappy's SparkyLinux Cinnamon. It now also works fine here [V-Stable + Chromium]!
Cool!
Also is there a scrolling-shape cursor?
@guigirl said in Middle-click Scrolling for Linux Version:
@stardust The determinant here is
enableclickscroll=0[default]. Retaining that value means that one needs to continuously press the wheel whilst one wants to keep scrolling.
Nice, I like this method.
In my testing so far, it seems to not interfere with FF's native AS.
Good to know, thank you!
@guigirl said in Middle-click Scrolling for Linux Version:
@stardust No, its Dev also mentioned this in their post .. there is no symbol / visual clue at all. One simply "knows" that AS is active coz one's finger is relentlessly throbbing in agony at being forced continuously onto the wheel ... oh yeah, the other little clue is that the page is scrolling, teehee.
I haven't read the stackexchange post yet
I wonder how it feels to scroll without a visual clue.
But, i prefer to look at it this way .. here, for the first time afaik, in Nix Chromia, we have a functional AS function that does not need an extension.
I definitely need to try it!
@guigirl said in Middle-click Scrolling for Linux Version:
Actually, the issue with this script that i find more unsettling, is that the scroll speed is too damn fast - i keep overshooting! I still need to recalibrate my fingers for this.
In Firefox the scrolling speed accelerates when cursor goes far away from the initial click
-
@guigirl It feels like this script is too rough and needs some fine tuning
BTW have you tried scrolling in PDF apps or LibreOffice Writer?
@guigirl thanks for sharing
Woohoo3.
The Dev has deployed another requested feature... we now DO have a graphical icon visible when AS is active. It's very cool, & works really nicely.
@guigirl said in Middle-click Scrolling for Linux Version:
we now DO have a graphical icon visible when AS is active. It's very cool, & works really nicely.
Nice! Keep us updated
@stardust Oh, right, ok sure ...
sudo pacman -Syu && paru -Sua.
Oh well. Today i decided to give up on this whole venture, fly the white flag of surrender... & reinstall the [damn addictive imperfect but apparently inescapably essential]
AutoScrollextension. Sigh.
- Per older post/s, the bash AS script broke with Plasma 5.23.0.
- This promising but flawed [irritatingly jerky at low speed] replacement AS python script, broke with Plasma 5.23.5, but anyway only worked in X11 sessions, whereas mostly i use Wayland now.
- My page-scroll mouse-gestures remain ok but no matter how much i kid myself, are just not good enough instead of mouse AS comfort & convenience.
- I've tried really hard to adopt keyboard up/down arrow scrolling, but again, it's just not a patch on AS. Sigh.
Dagnabbit... why won't gargle / Vivaldi Devs give some yummy native AS Linux love?