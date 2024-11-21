Can No Longer Log In To Twitch
-
Just logged out of Twitch after being logged in for a long time, trying to log back in I now get this error:
"Your browser is not currently supported. Please use a recommended browser or learn more here."
Anyone know why they're blocking Vivaldi now?
[edit]
The "learn more here" link in that message is this:
https://help.twitch.tv/s/article/supported-browsers?language=en_US
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Kraggy I don’t know what version you are on, but you can spoof any version you might need in
vivaldi://settings/network/.
-
I'm on 7.0.3495.18.
The 'brand' is the default Google Chrome, so how does Twitch know I'm not using a "supported browser"?
I don't know what you're suggesting me to do by changing these settings, I've never been to this setting set before. How would I know what I "need" here?
Any idea WHY Twitch considers Vivaldi a non-legit browser in any case?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Kraggy Twitch doesn’t know you’re using Vivaldi, it thinks you’re using an outdated version of Chrome stable. Chrome is on 131 while Vivaldi is on 130. Spoofing the 131 version through network settings would be the remedy, but when I tried it just now it didn’t work. What will work is opening Twitch, visiting the network conditions tab in your developer tools and inputting a custom user agent, then reloading. This is the current user agent for Chrome on Windows:
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/131.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
You might find it easier to install a user agent switcher extension from the Chrome web store instead.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@luetage said in Can No Longer Log In To Twitch:
Twitch doesn’t know you’re using Vivaldi, it thinks you’re using an outdated version of Chrome stable. Chrome is on 131 while Vivaldi is on 130.
I don't think this is the case here. I had no problems just now signing in to Twitch with Vivaldi 6.9 (Chr.128). Even tried with 6.0 (Chr.112).
Even if a site says a browser is "unsupported" doesn't necessarily mean it won't work. They just say that to cover their back in case of security stuff etc. The older it gets, the more likely stuff will break, obviously.
And there is no way for a site to know you're running Vivaldi. Vivaldi identifies as Chrome for all sites. So they're not "blocking Vivaldi" and they have zero reason to do so.
So my guess is an extension, probably some adblockers or privacy-related ones that disable certain browser functionality that the site tests for. Could be blocking Service Workers, could be blocking File System API or Storage etc etc. So disable all extensions, clear cache, restart the browser.
It could also be the built-in Vivaldi blocker doing it, so disabling that would be the first thing to do in case it's enabled.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
On a side note, I often have the "outdated browser" problem on any site that uses Cloudflare for protection. This is because I block Service Workers, and CF tests for that, as all modern browsers support them.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Pathduck Would be a good explanation. I don’t have a Twitch account to test it. What bothers me more is that Vivaldi can’t fool webpages when changing the version number in settings, while it’s successful from the devtools. Something appears to be broken there.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@luetage said in Can No Longer Log In To Twitch:
What bothers me more is that Vivaldi can’t fool webpages when changing the version number in settings
Yeah I think the UA Brand Masking is not working well any more, if it ever did... it was never meant to override the
User-Agentheader though or hide being Vivaldi. All it was meant for was to change the Sec-CH-UA header which is Chromium-specific and broke some sites if the brand was set to Vivaldi. And only the brand, not the browser version.
I consider it more of an "experiment" like many of Vivaldi's more obscure features. Would be nice if it could be fleshed out and made into a proper UA switcher though.
If I want to test UA headers I enable Modheader with my custom headers including all the Sec-ch ones blanked out. Not that it would help much when sites use JS to get the
window.navigatorvalues though...
-
I was able to login at twitch.tv / 7.0.3495.18 Win 23H2
-
@Kraggy said in Can No Longer Log In To Twitch:
"Your browser is not currently supported. Please use a recommended browser or learn more here."
Are you sure that you do not use a "privacy" extension which switches to a very old outdated user-agent an this gets detected?
-
I don't have any extensions I'd call 'privacy' but I do use adBlock and uOrigin (which I see could be referred to as 'privacy' enhancers) .. I had disabled both on the Twitch domain a long time ago so presumed they'd not be a problem.
As a test I disabled all my addons and was able to log in to Twitch so clearly one of them is the culprit, so I just have to enable on by one till the log in breaks.
Thanks for asking that, because I thought disabling the blockers would mean they're not implicated I didn't try disabling them rather than configuring them not to activate on the Twitch domain.