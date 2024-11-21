@luetage said in Can No Longer Log In To Twitch:

Twitch doesn’t know you’re using Vivaldi, it thinks you’re using an outdated version of Chrome stable. Chrome is on 131 while Vivaldi is on 130.

I don't think this is the case here. I had no problems just now signing in to Twitch with Vivaldi 6.9 (Chr.128). Even tried with 6.0 (Chr.112).

Even if a site says a browser is "unsupported" doesn't necessarily mean it won't work. They just say that to cover their back in case of security stuff etc. The older it gets, the more likely stuff will break, obviously.

And there is no way for a site to know you're running Vivaldi. Vivaldi identifies as Chrome for all sites. So they're not "blocking Vivaldi" and they have zero reason to do so.

So my guess is an extension, probably some adblockers or privacy-related ones that disable certain browser functionality that the site tests for. Could be blocking Service Workers, could be blocking File System API or Storage etc etc. So disable all extensions, clear cache, restart the browser.

It could also be the built-in Vivaldi blocker doing it, so disabling that would be the first thing to do in case it's enabled.

Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/

On a side note, I often have the "outdated browser" problem on any site that uses Cloudflare for protection. This is because I block Service Workers, and CF tests for that, as all modern browsers support them.