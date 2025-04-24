Why do you think every word I type is misspelled?
This sounds crazy, and I mean really sounds, as I use a screen reader, and it says "misspelled <word>" for every word it thinks is misspelled.
This is a Vivaldi thing, and not a Windows thing.
@AnyWorker If it is in Vivaldi, then check what language is selected for the spell checker. You can do that from the context menu when you right-click in a text area.
@sgunhouse Here's my right-click menu
I'm not seeing anything about my language setting.
mib2berlin Soprano
@AnyWorker
Hi, don't select or click on text, click an empty space: