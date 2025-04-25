Discord Ctrl hotkeys not working as intended
-
ChristopherSMeeks
In the Discord app, you're able to press Ctrl+(0-9) to switch to a specific server. I was able to use this hotkey in the browser version of Discord up until today, when I realized it was now switching the active tab of my browser instead.
I've tried unbinding the specific hotkeys that do this, as well as every single other hotkey, and even tried turning off hotkeys entirely, but all it does is make the button combination do nothing, instead of returning to it's previous function.
There's always a chance this was just a discord change, but if anyone has any other ideas that may help, please let me know
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ChristopherSMeeks Hi, I don't use Discord much, but I had a look at the standard hotkeys in use.
First it says:
For switching servers the standard hotkeys seem to be:
Those hotkeys seem to work fine.
Using Ctrl+0-9 would be a bad idea in any case, since (all?) browsers use these for tab switching by default.