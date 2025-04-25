In the Discord app, you're able to press Ctrl+(0-9) to switch to a specific server. I was able to use this hotkey in the browser version of Discord up until today, when I realized it was now switching the active tab of my browser instead.

I've tried unbinding the specific hotkeys that do this, as well as every single other hotkey, and even tried turning off hotkeys entirely, but all it does is make the button combination do nothing, instead of returning to it's previous function.

There's always a chance this was just a discord change, but if anyone has any other ideas that may help, please let me know