Mute/unmute button from the tab header has a delay when clicked.
If there's a tab with some media playing, you'll notice that mute/unmute button on the tab header.
However, when clicked, there is a delay (likely almost a second) to process my click. In other browsers, the click on that button processes my command instantly without any delays.
Since I can't attach videos on the forum, I attached one on a file-sharing site where I show the issue:
https://files.catbox.moe/w4lb2g.mp4
Is there any fix?
So, does anyone know why this happens?
Pesala
@pilis1 Unable to reproduce here. The response is instant on YouTube videos. How many tabs do you have open?
If you watched the video you can notice I have only two tabs, the one with YouTube and the one with the forum.
@Pesala hello, it's me pilis1..... I couldn't reset my password on the old account so I made a new one.
The issue persists after the last update. (7.3.3635.9)
@DoctorG @mib2berlin can you reproduce the issue?
mib2berlin
@pilis
I have no idea how it should be, this is not a second more a few 1/10 of a second.
To be honest, I never used this button ever.
On other browsers the click is processed instantly, while on Vivaldi it has a small delay.
mib2berlin
@pilis
I guess it is because Vivaldi has a own UI layer on top of Chromium, other browsers not.
It make is so configurable but but it also has disadvantages.
I don't think you can do anything to make it faster.
Maybe some little optimization can fix it