If there's a tab with some media playing, you'll notice that mute/unmute button on the tab header.

However, when clicked, there is a delay (likely almost a second) to process my click. In other browsers, the click on that button processes my command instantly without any delays.

Since I can't attach videos on the forum, I attached one on a file-sharing site where I show the issue:

https://files.catbox.moe/w4lb2g.mp4

Is there any fix?