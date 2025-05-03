What better for 4GB RAM PC ,V7.3.3635.11 or V6.9.3447.54 ?
-
I want a honest answers from geniues here
What better for 4GB RAM PC ,V7.3.3635.11 or V6.9.3447.54 ?
and note that V6.9.3447.54 sources is about 113mb
and ,V7.3.3635.11 source is 123mb
Does this means that V6.9.3447.54 better for me ?
in case of both handle the RAM same or even not same but that V6.9.3447.54 not take much RAM as newer versions ?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@kimoo
Better would be to add another 4GB to your system, 4GB is just at the low end of modern browsers.
The source size dosn't really matter, installed it is 800MB and the user data folder can reach GB's after some time.
Install 7.3 as Standalone install and test it for a while.