Since UI changes as of Vivaldi 7
For those interested on revert some settings back.
0 | Select Design
1 | Restore Compact Menu and Density
Appearence > Window Appearence > User Interface Density
2 | Restore Old Theme Icons
Themes > Use Icon Set From
3 | Restore Flat Tabs
Thanks to @atlemo
Video Clip
Themes > Editor > Settings > Corner Rounding| Disabled or preferred value
4 | Restore Old BluePrint Theme
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/QbnljKoav2m
5 | Remove / Reduce Tab Gap
Thanks to @mib2berlin +@oudstand
CSS File
/* ----------------------------------------------------------------- CSS | - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Description: Modify Density tab spacing bottom Filename: Mib2 Density tab spacing bottom Author: Mib2 Topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/787756 ----------------------------------------------------------------- */ #tabs-tabbar-container, .vivaldi { padding-top: 0 !important; height: 26px !important; }
How to || Mod Vivaldi | CSS
In combination with 2-Level Tab Stack, the second level will not be displayed.
To discuss about the Vivaldi 7 New Design, refere to the topic Vivaldi 7 | New Layout User Disagreement
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Warning Advanced Users only
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
-
Aaron Translator
-
Thx for the guide! My blood pressure thanks you too. Everybody who thinks changing the UI without asking is good idea should....
stub his toe at night!
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Nulldev said in Guide | V7 | User Interface:
Thx for the guide! My blood pressure thanks you too. Everybody who thinks changing the UI without asking is good idea should....
stub his toe at night!
im sure the dev team appreciates this comment italics for sarcasm
-
-
-
-
-
Hi Everyone:
I never come on these forums.
But I absolutely HATE what you have done with the toolbar buttons.
The old toolbar buttons were business-like, solid in form, with straight vertical/horizontal lines, easily recognizable and distinguishable one from the other
This new crop of tool bar buttons look so childish, half-formed, stick-animations monochromatic, ill-conceived unprofessional-looking and confusing to the eye.
I don't understand -
Why change for change sake!
The new tasktar buttons are absolutely awful. And its very disappointing.
Regards
Robert
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@RobertCohen27
Hi, many here love it.
Use icons from the theme Subtle.
-
Thanks for this solution.
I prefer the more colorful Vivaldi Theme - I don't like grey/white space - the Subtle Theme is a bit drab for my liking - but I can live with the Subtle Theme as it brings back the old tool bar buttons which I very much prefer.
Of course, it would be nice if the Toolbar Editor offered you the option to go back to the old toolbar buttons, but using the Subtle Theme is a decent enough compromise.
Quick question: Are there any other Themes that use the old style toolbar buttons that I should try??
Thanks again.
Robert
-
@RobertCohen27 There are several of them. You can just try hit and miss. I don't recall which all ones use the old icons, but if you use the "Subtle" theme, you can literally make it as colorful at you like. You can change everything about it.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@RobertCohen27
With the setting in my image you can just use the icons of Subtle, you don't need to change your theme.
All old themes are on the Vivaldi themes page.
https://themes.vivaldi.net/categories/vivaldi-official
Cheers, mib
-
@RobertCohen27 Surely you mean "New streamlined modern buttons."
-
Gotcha!
Right. Perfect!
I don't have to change the Theme.
Just point the Theme to the Subtle Theme Toolbar buttons.
Great!! Thanks.
I AM HAPPY!
Robert