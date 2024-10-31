Hi Everyone:

I never come on these forums.

But I absolutely HATE what you have done with the toolbar buttons.

The old toolbar buttons were business-like, solid in form, with straight vertical/horizontal lines, easily recognizable and distinguishable one from the other

This new crop of tool bar buttons look so childish, half-formed, stick-animations monochromatic, ill-conceived unprofessional-looking and confusing to the eye.

I don't understand -

Why change for change sake!

The new tasktar buttons are absolutely awful. And its very disappointing.

Regards

Robert