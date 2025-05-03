Solved How display dashboard?
I'm sorry: I have reinstalled Vivaldi and again I don't know how to make the dashboard visible.
In the settings the checkbox to activate it is set, but only the speeddial is visible.
Back then, when the dashboard was introduced, I didn't know it either and got a hint here (which I searched for but didn't find).
It's a pity that this activation checkbox has no effect...
@Dancer18 If the Start Page Navigation is hidden, it is not possible to navigate to the Dashboard from the Start Page. If you see only the Startpage, you need to select the Dashboard from the Navigation toolbar.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Dancer18 Display the startpage navigation in startpage settings.
@luetage Don't understand what you mean by that.
@Dancer18 See this:
@Pesala That's not what I mean. Quick navigation is not the same as dashboard.
I would like to see the dashboard on the start page and don't know how to do this. It seems to be a very hidden setting because, as I said, I have checked the box for
Enable dashboardand also entered max. columns.
