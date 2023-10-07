F

Just a quick update here: After playing a bit with 6.4 I noticed that the browser ran smoothly and without crashes. Still I went back to 6.2 because of various other issues I had with the 6.4 snapshot. Of course once I was back on 6.2 (with my old profile) the browser was slow and sluggish again. I thought about what other things had changed by switching back and noticed that in 6.4 I started with an empty history.

So I took the plunge and delete 2 years worth of history in my 6.2 profile. And lo and behold ... all of a sudden 6.2 was running smoothly as well. I've been on this setup for several days now and have not experienced a single crash. Also the browser is really fast now. So it might be that there is some performance/stability problem in 6.2 with big history data. I remember having history related issues with a previous version of Vivaldi several years ago. So fingers crossed I hope clearing the history will have a lasting effect. At least it really helped for the moment.