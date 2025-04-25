I'm losing my patience with vivaldi
As time goes by Vivaldi is becoming less and less compatible with common web sites.
Georgia Lottery site - Click on Games and nothing happens.
Government websites - Same symptom on many and endless cursor circling on others.
USPS tracking - click on tracking link from USPS itself and all I get is a blank page.
Plus many more.
Are these transient things or should I look for another browser?
TIA
mib2berlin Soprano
@Stubby
Hi, please provide some links, the Georgia website try to load content from an insecure source, Vivaldi block this.
No all users are happy with this "feature" but page owners should be up to date and use secure servers today.
@mib2berlin I'm not getting any error messages, just nothing happens when I click on "Games"
mib2berlin Soprano
@Stubby
I cant even open the whole page:
HTTP ERROR 406
I meant links to government pages for example.
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
I can't open that link on Firefox either. It seems like the problem is the website itself.
@mib2berlin The links are after logging into va.gov. One is when I put in a claim for travel reimbursement and get the page where mileage is calculated the cursor just spins and spins and the mileage never fills in. This only happens with Vivaldi, all other browsers work as expected.
Don't know about Firefox, I haven't used it in years. There are 2 other browsers I use, Brave and Ungoogled Chromium, both work where Vivaldi doesn't.
That galottery site could be an unauthorized gambling service so it could be blocked on an ISP level.
If you do a drill or dig or kdig or nslookup or whatever...
❯ drill galottery.com ;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, rcode: NOERROR, id: 1709 ;; flags: qr rd ra ; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 1, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 0 ;; QUESTION SECTION: ;; galottery.com. IN A ;; ANSWER SECTION: galottery.com. 85942 IN A 83.235.76.20 ;; AUTHORITY SECTION: ;; ADDITIONAL SECTION: ;; Query time: 5 msec ;; SERVER: fe80::1 ;; WHEN: Sat Apr 26 01:54:27 2025 ;; MSG SIZE rcvd: 47
put
83.235.76.20in the address bar, what do you get?
@Stubby said in I'm losing my patience with vivaldi:
after logging into va.gov
On government pages, disable the ad and tracker blocker. Maybe a pop-up is used by the site and blocked by Vivaldi. Does it work in a guest profile? Does it work in another browser?
Please follow the troubleshooting guide
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@npro said in I'm losing my patience with vivaldi:
83.235.76.20
That site looks Eastern European, definitely not the Georgia Lottery.
I suppose it could be either a popup blocker or maybe my Pi Hole DNS server but still, things work as they should in both Brave and Ungoogled Chromium.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Stubby
I cant test pages with a login.
This is Brave on https://www.galottery.com/en-us/home.html
To be honest, these are not common web sites, nasa.gov is one.
Just use the browser work for you, I do this all the time if I need to use Office docs nothing can beat Edge and so forth.
BoozeOperator
Would not losing one's patience with the Web1) be more appropriate? ... Rather make that just “appropriate”.
Many want their software to compensate for the mess that any centralized (and mostly unneeded) ... thing ... creates; add the incompetence that foul excuses – like “living standard”2)– try to make me swallow. I won't.
Vivaldi is probably running behind something impossible to catch up with.
1) Web (for the French) is not the same as the Internet but you do not care, I know.
2) Living Standard is a W3C thing which means that the rules are just a snapshot of the rules in evolution. Very Trumpish.
(Edits for Kraut2English and emotional erruption)
TravellinBob
@Stubby Possibly confusing the country Georgia (formerly part of the USSR) with the US state of Georgia....
I can open the page, but it last nearly 20 seconds. I can't make an test with Webbkoll, which said that it isn't a valid URL.
-
@TravellinBob Yea, I meant The United States of Gawgia.
xgrind Translator
The problem seems to be from the site itself and not from Vivaldi. It's returning code 406 in both Firefox and Vivaldi.
yngve Vivaldi Team
[The] status code indicates that the server could not produce a response matching the list of acceptable values defined in the request's proactive content negotiation headers and that the server was unwilling to supply a default representation.
Other conceivable reason: The error code may perhaps be used to in case of Geoblocking (IOW, it should work in the US state of Georgia, and likely in the rest of the US; residents of any other countries are probably out of luck).
xgrind Translator
@yngve said in I'm losing my patience with vivaldi:
Other conceivable reason: The error code may perhaps be used to in case of Geoblocking (IOW, it should work in the US state of Georgia, and likely in the rest of the US; residents of any other countries are probably out of luck).
Exactly that. I just turned on the VPN and the site opened.
@Stubby: Try using VPN
@xgrind Just turned on VPN. Games link still does nothing. USPS populated the tracking page when I refreshed the page. I can live with that.