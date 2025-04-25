Cryptpad drive File upload not working from Linux
Hello all,
I have started using Cryptpad in place of Google Docs lately and I have noticed that I cannot upload files from my system (Garuda Linux with Kernel 6.14.3-zen1-1-zen) to cryptpad drive. I am using verstion 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit). When using Garuda Linux preinstalled browser (FireDragon) I can upload files to Cryptpad. I also can upload from my Windows PC using Vivaldi, so, I guess that this is an issue with linux version of the browser.
Any ideas?
Kind regards