Hello everyone,

i recently switched on my windows pc to Vivaldi, and i must admit that's really a nice browser, so i'm trying to use it even on my Raspberry Pi 5.

I have installed the latest version: 7.3.3635.11 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit).

My actual HW configuration is a Rpi5 8Gb with 512gb nvme drive, with 2 WQHD monitor.

(I'm trying to use it as daily driver for browsing/streaming/office, just to don't waste money to keep up a gaming pc to check mails and see some anime)

As software there is a standard RasbianOS, latest stable release, no OC, just rised up swap to 4096mb.

The big problem is that compared to Firefox and Chromium, Vivaldi is damn slow, even the mouse cursor starts to be laggy/unresponsive, the switch between tabs even lag... Ok, it's true that i'm used to keep open thousand of tabs, but even with just one tab open Vivaldi is too slow.

Any suggestion?